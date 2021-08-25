Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,038 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDWR. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Radware by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,186,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,095,000 after acquiring an additional 100,132 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Radware by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,232,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,144,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Radware by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,153,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Radware by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of Radware stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. 464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,938. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.87. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.45.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

