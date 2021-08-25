Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 100.6% in the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $14.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,247.21. 3,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,189.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

