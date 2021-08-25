Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,535 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,875. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.28.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total value of $93,878.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,900 shares of company stock valued at $12,189,577 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

