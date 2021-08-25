Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 89,186 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 74.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,186 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,075,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after buying an additional 1,552,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690,258. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

