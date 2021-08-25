Millennium Management LLC Acquires 26,746 Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 265.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Revlon worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Revlon by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 7.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Revlon in the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Revlon by 114.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revlon by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of REV stock opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $628.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Revlon Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

