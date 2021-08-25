Millennium Management LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Travelzoo worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $848,356.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,784.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,366 shares of company stock worth $2,131,183. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.92 million, a P/E ratio of 635.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.