Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $511,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 85.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:WSBF opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $506.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.73.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

