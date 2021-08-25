Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $48,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in FOX by 1,295.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,131 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in FOX by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,466,000 after acquiring an additional 646,302 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,806,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,479,000. Institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

