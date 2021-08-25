Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,949 Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FFBW were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. FFBW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

