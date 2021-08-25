Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,949 Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FFBW were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FFBW opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. FFBW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

