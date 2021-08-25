Millennium Management LLC Sells 552,304 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552,304 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MRC Global worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MRC Global by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.
MRC Global stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.
MRC Global Profile
MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.
Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.