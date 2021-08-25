Millennium Management LLC Sells 552,304 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552,304 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MRC Global worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in MRC Global by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after buying an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MRC Global by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

