Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $90.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.51. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $90.38.

