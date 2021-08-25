MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.09

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 2056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,644,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MINISO Group by 5,893.4% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,981,000 after buying an additional 2,946,700 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter worth $7,805,000. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.