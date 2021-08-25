Minter Network (BIP) Market Cap Reaches $16.66 Million

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $9,983.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Minter Network has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053374 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00061078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00127220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00158055 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,636,514,637 coins and its circulating supply is 4,431,305,070 coins. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

