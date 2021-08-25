Mizuho Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $85.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on JD. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.45.

Shares of JD opened at $75.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.19. JD.com has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $2,530,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in JD.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 51,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after buying an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

