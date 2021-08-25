MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) Announces $0.04 Final Dividend

MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

In related news, insider Rene Sugo 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th.

MNF Group Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides voice, data, and cloud based communication and communication enablement services to residential, business, government, and wholesale customers in Australia and internationally. It operates through Domestic Wholesale, Direct, and Global Wholesale segments.

