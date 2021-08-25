Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $9.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.47 and the lowest is $8.28. Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,703.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $397.87. 14,397,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,524,810. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.45. Moderna has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $3,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,217,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $1,149,720.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,600 shares of company stock valued at $83,387,030. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after buying an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,781,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Moderna by 884.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

