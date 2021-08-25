MONK Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.0829 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MONK has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. MONK has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,471.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001906 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007843 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000718 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

