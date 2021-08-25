Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,447,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.75 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83.

