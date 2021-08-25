Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,630 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $1,240,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 366,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after purchasing an additional 97,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have commented on CVX shares. TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.