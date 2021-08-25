Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 78,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 89,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after purchasing an additional 100,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

PFG opened at $66.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

