Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $608.30 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $640.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.27.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total value of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

