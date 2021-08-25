Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,347,000 after purchasing an additional 869,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $117,530,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $216.36 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

