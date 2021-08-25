Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 17.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.