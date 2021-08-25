Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,607 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.29% of PGT Innovations at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 26.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after buying an additional 180,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $74,426 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,548. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.12.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

