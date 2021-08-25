Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 15,949 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DECK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 321,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,297 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,019 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $436.00. 243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,670. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $444.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

