Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 66,103 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,103 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after buying an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,414,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its position in Essent Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 195,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $745,684. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE:ESNT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,244. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.60 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.53%.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

