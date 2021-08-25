More Coin Trading Up 8.9% This Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0644 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, More Coin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a total market capitalization of $128,852.56 and approximately $200.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00054365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00053861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00783141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101740 BTC.

About More Coin

MORE is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

