Morgan Stanley Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 73.3% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $394,000. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCA opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

