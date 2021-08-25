Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,875 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,376,000 after purchasing an additional 399,316 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,576,000 after purchasing an additional 122,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1,176.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 109,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the last quarter.

IWX stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $68.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

