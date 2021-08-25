Morgan Stanley Lowers APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $28.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on APA. Truist cut their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. APA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

APA opened at $17.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33. APA has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in APA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in APA by 64.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in APA by 316.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

