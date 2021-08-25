Morgan Stanley Purchases 9,692 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $923.18 million, a P/E ratio of 91.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 31,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $630,795.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,718 shares of company stock worth $2,002,558 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

