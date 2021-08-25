Morgan Stanley Sells 115,671 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $65,299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,816,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $202,246.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,539.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,307,990 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ opened at $55.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $57.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

