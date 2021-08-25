MovieBloc 1-Day Volume Tops $25.83 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $62.97 million and $25.83 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,321,669,368 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

