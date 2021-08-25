mStable USD Hits Market Capitalization of $41.12 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.12 million and $155,214.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,597.80 or 0.99500519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00040685 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00069117 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000521 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

