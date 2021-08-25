Multiplier (BMXX) Price Hits $1.91

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Multiplier has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $202,250.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One Multiplier coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00003926 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00053224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00128718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.00158364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,821.91 or 1.00101873 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.18 or 0.01025540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.52 or 0.06572427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

