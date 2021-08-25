MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 177 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Mondelez International by 10.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 394,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after acquiring an additional 38,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.