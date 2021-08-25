MV Capital Management Inc. Acquires 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after buying an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $553.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

