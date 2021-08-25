MV Capital Management Inc. Invests $31,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 690,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth $10,570,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 2,790.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 116,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 112,487 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,642,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the first quarter valued at $7,728,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $82.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

