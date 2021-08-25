My DeFi Pet One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.66 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.31 or 0.00011114 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $36.55 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00123307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.78 or 0.00156368 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.52 or 1.00041740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $492.48 or 0.01029848 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.21 or 0.06591743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

