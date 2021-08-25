Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Major Shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 55,447 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 55,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,236,468.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 46,478 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $969,531.08.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 17,116 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.45 per share, with a total value of $367,138.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 48,167 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 25.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

