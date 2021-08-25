Name Changing Token Price Up 14.9% This Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00054815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.40 or 0.00786974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00102140 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars.

