National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth $45,163,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,981,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at about $26,993,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

