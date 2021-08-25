National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.05

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.05 and last traded at $56.99, with a volume of 4156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

About National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

