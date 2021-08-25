Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

ATEC opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphatec by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 542,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 222,958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alphatec by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alphatec by 135,528.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,988 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 190,288 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,663 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

