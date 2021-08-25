Nerve Finance Trading Up 127.4% This Week (NRV)

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Nerve Finance has traded 127.4% higher against the dollar. Nerve Finance has a total market cap of $149.67 million and approximately $30.75 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nerve Finance coin can now be bought for $3.24 or 0.00006637 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.64 or 0.00782501 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00100859 BTC.

About Nerve Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Buying and Selling Nerve Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

