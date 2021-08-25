Neutrino Dollar (USDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 72.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00156278 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

