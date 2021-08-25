New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.82% from the stock’s previous close.

NFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

NASDAQ NFE opened at $29.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.72 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,551.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165 over the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

