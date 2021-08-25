New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 26,125 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,319,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,125 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 2.01% of Steelcase worth $35,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Steelcase by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Steelcase by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Steelcase by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCS shares. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

