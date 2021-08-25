New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.96 Million Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $33,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENS opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.21.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

