New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $36.15 Million Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,761 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $36,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after buying an additional 123,574 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $2,612,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,788,934.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,538 shares of company stock valued at $17,385,703. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.71.

ARE opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

